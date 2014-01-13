FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Seoul shares end up, bounce off 4-mth closing low
January 13, 2014 / 6:10 AM / 4 years ago

Seoul shares end up, bounce off 4-mth closing low

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

SEOUL, Jan 13 (Reuters) - Seoul shares rebounded on Monday from a four-month closing low previously after weak U.S. non-farm payrolls provided a lift in risk sentiment by halting the yen’s skid, bolstering gains in exporters such as Samsung Electronics and Hyundai Motor.

The Korea Composite Stock Price Index (KOSPI) closed up 0.5 percent at 1,948.92 points, halting a three-session skid.

Institutional investors picked up a net 66.5 billion won ($62.7 million) worth of KOSPI shares, posting their first net buying session of the year while foreigners sold a net 95.4 billion won.

The two largest components in the KOSPI buttressed the main bourse. Samsung Electronics Co Ltd rose 1.8 percent and Hyundai Motor Co advanced 3.2 percent.

$1 = 1061.3000 Korean won Reporting by Jungmin Jang; Editing by Jacqueline Wong

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
