FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Seoul shares slip but won's retreat limits losses
Sections
Featured
Trump steps up war of words with NFL
U.S.
Trump steps up war of words with NFL
Merkel chastened
Germany
Merkel chastened
'Mild' hybrids get no fanfare
Energy & Environment
'Mild' hybrids get no fanfare
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Basic Materials
January 14, 2014 / 6:15 AM / 4 years ago

Seoul shares slip but won's retreat limits losses

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

SEOUL, Jan 14 (Reuters) - Seoul shares ticked lower on Tuesday, led by construction and solar energy shares, but losses were limited as the won’s retreat against the yen and the dollar eased fears about exporters’ earnings prospects.

The Korea Composite Stock Price Index (KOSPI) closed down 0.2 percent at 1,946.07 points.

Institutional investors sold a net 61.1 billion won ($57.8 million) worth of KOSPI shares, while foreign investors offloaded a net 30.8 billion won worth to weigh on the market.

Noticeable bottom performers included Hyundai Engineering & Construction Co Ltd and OCI Co Ltd, which tumbled 5.1 percent and 4 percent, respectively.

But heavyweights Samsung Electronics Co Ltd rose 1.4 percent and Hyundai Motor Co advanced 1.8 percent. ($1 = 1056.6500 Korean won) (Reporting by Jungmin Jang; Editing by Chris Gallagher)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.