RPT-Seoul shares end at 1-week high, foreign selling persistent
January 15, 2014 / 6:17 AM / 4 years ago

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(Repeats to attach story to alert)

SEOUL, Jan 15 (Reuters) - Seoul shares inched higher to a one-week closing high on Wednesday on robust U.S. consumer spending data, putting risk back in play with transportation and shipbuilding stocks rallying, but foreign capital outflows capped gains.

The Korea Composite Stock Price Index (KOSPI) closed up 0.4 percent at 1,953.28 points, its highest close since Jan. 8.

Foreigners positioned as net sellers for a fourth straight session, offloading a net 48.7 billion won ($46 million).

The transportation and shipbuilding sectors lifted the broader market, with CJ Korea Express Corp and Hyundai Mipo Dockyard Co Ltd jumping 4.9 percent and 5.4 percent, respectively.

$1 = 1059.1500 Korean won Reporting by Jungmin Jang; Editing by Jacqueline Wong

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
