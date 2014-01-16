FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Seoul shares at 1-week closing high, Naver rises 3.9 pct
January 16, 2014 / 6:16 AM / 4 years ago

Seoul shares at 1-week closing high, Naver rises 3.9 pct

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

SEOUL, Jan 16 (Reuters) - Seoul shares inched up to a one-week closing high on Thursday after fresh U.S. data suggested a firm growth outlook there, while big bets were put off until a Korean corporate-results season kicks off next week.

The Korea Composite Stock Price Index (KOSPI) closed up 0.2 percent at 1,957.32 points, its highest close since Jan. 8.

Institutional investors reversed their initial position to become net buyers of 45.6 billion won ($42.9 million) of KOSPI shares, while offshore investors bought a net 5.2 billion won to snap a four session net-selling streak.

Naver Corp, the country’s biggest search portal operator, outperformed technology shares by rising 3.9 percent on strong offshore demand. ($1 = 1062.7000 Korean won) (Reporting by Jungmin Jang; Editing by Richard Borsuk)

