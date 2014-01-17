FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Seoul shares slip but post this year's first weekly gain
Sections
Featured
Trump says NFL anthem protests not about race
U.S.
Trump says NFL anthem protests not about race
Puerto Rico evacuates area near crumbling dam, asks for aid
PUERTO RICO
Puerto Rico evacuates area near crumbling dam, asks for aid
Facebook's about-face is only partial victory
Breakingviews
Facebook's about-face is only partial victory
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Financials
January 17, 2014 / 6:22 AM / 4 years ago

Seoul shares slip but post this year's first weekly gain

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

SEOUL, Jan 17 (Reuters) - Seoul shares slipped to a one-week closing low on Friday after downbeat U.S. corporate results chilled risk sentiment ahead of domestic earnings reports due next week.

Offshore investors sold a net 100.2 billion won ($94 million) worth of KOSPI shares, weighing on the main bourse.

The Korea Composite Stock Price Index (KOSPI) closed down 0.7 percent at 1,944.48 points, its lowest close since Jan. 10. But the KOSPI rose 0.3 percent for the week, posting its first weekly gain of the year.

Banks underperformed, with Hana Financial Group Inc and Industrial Bank of Korea (IBK) falling 2.5 percent and 1.6 percent, respectively. ($1 = 1063.3500 Korean won) (Reporting by Jungmin Jang; Editing by Chris Gallagher)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.