FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Seoul shares edge up, card companies face sanction
Sections
Featured
Trump ramps up NFL fight, calls for ban on kneeling
U.S.
Trump ramps up NFL fight, calls for ban on kneeling
U.S. appeals court to consider rights of gay workers
U.S.
U.S. appeals court to consider rights of gay workers
Turkey threatens retaliation after Iraqi Kurdish independence vote
Iraq
Turkey threatens retaliation after Iraqi Kurdish independence vote
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Financials
January 22, 2014 / 6:26 AM / 4 years ago

Seoul shares edge up, card companies face sanction

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

SEOUL, Jan 22 (Reuters) - Seoul shares climbed to a fresh three-week closing high on Wednesday, ahead of key corporate earnings results.

The Korea Composite Stock Price Index (KOSPI) ended up 0.3 percent at 1,970.42 points, its highest close since Dec. 30. It was the index’s third consecutive gain.

Institutional investors repositioned as net buyers, purchasing a net 49.4 billion won ($46.4 million) of KOSPI shares.

KB Financial Group Inc fell 1.4 percent as it faces sanctions after its card business unit was involved in a case of customer information leakage. Industry rival Samsung Card Co Ltd rose 2.2 percent.

The Financial Services Commission on Wednesday announced a measure to prevent recurrence of leakage, and said it was considering imposing fines and transaction suspensions on KB Card, Lotte Card and Nonghyup Card. ($1 = 1065.3000 Korean won) (Reporting by Jungmin Jang; Editing by Richard Borsuk)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.