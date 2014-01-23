FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Seoul shares fall on weak China factory data, Hyundai earnings
Sections
Featured
Trump keeps pressing NFL, praises NASCAR
U.S.
Trump keeps pressing NFL, praises NASCAR
Ignoring threats, Kurds flock to the polls
Middle East
Ignoring threats, Kurds flock to the polls
Hundreds leave homes near crumbling dam
Puerto Rico
Hundreds leave homes near crumbling dam
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Financials
January 23, 2014 / 6:20 AM / 4 years ago

Seoul shares fall on weak China factory data, Hyundai earnings

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

SEOUL, Jan 23 (Reuters) - Seoul shares pared their gains from the previous three sessions on Thursday, dragged lower by a soft China factory activity survey and weaker-than-expected earnings from Hyundai Motor, with Samsung Electronics next in line to announce earnings.

The Korea Composite Stock Price Index (KOSPI) closed down 1.2 percent at 1,947.59 points, giving up nearly all of the 1.3 percent gain from the previous three sessions.

Foreigners net sold 159.6 billion Korean won ($149.5 million) worth of KOSPI shares while institutional investors unloaded a net 38.4 billion won worth, breaking a five-session net buying streak.

Hyundai Motor Co on Thursday announced worse-than-expected October-December quarter earnings and fell 1.9 percent.

Samsung Electronics Co Ltd, the biggest KOSPI component, dropped 2.2 percent before Friday’s earnings result. ($1 = 1067.3000 Korean won) (Reporting by Jungmin Jang; Editing by Eric Meijer)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.