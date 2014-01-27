FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Seoul shares down 1.6 pct at 5-mth closing low on emerging market woes
Sections
Featured
Cowboys, Cardinals link arms amid anthem protests
U.S.
Cowboys, Cardinals link arms amid anthem protests
Puerto Rico evacuates area near crumbling dam, asks for aid
PUERTO RICO
Puerto Rico evacuates area near crumbling dam, asks for aid
Facebook's about-face is only partial victory
Breakingviews
Facebook's about-face is only partial victory
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Credit Markets
January 27, 2014 / 6:16 AM / 4 years ago

Seoul shares down 1.6 pct at 5-mth closing low on emerging market woes

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

SEOUL, Jan 27 (Reuters) - Seoul shares skidded 1.6 percent to a 5-month low on Monday, as investors were unnerved after a selloff in emerging markets gathered pace amid tighter credit condition in China and expectations of a further cut in the Federal Reserve’s stimulus this week.

The Korea Composite Stock Price Index (KOSPI) closed down 1.6 percent at 1,910.34 points, its lowest close since Aug. 29. The KOSPI has fallen more than 5 percent so far in the year.

Offshore investors sold a net 514.6 billion won ($476.3 million) worth of KOSPI shares, their biggest single day net selling since Dec. 12.

Market heavyweights suffered from the massive foreign capital outflow, with the country’s largest mobile carrier SK Telecom Co Ltd and secondary battery maker Samsung SDI Co Ltd dropping 3.3 percent and 5 percent, respectively. ($1 = 1080.3500 Korean won) (Reporting by Jungmin Jang; Editing by Shri Navaratnam)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.