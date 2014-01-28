FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Seoul shares end higher as auto, telecom firms support
Sections
Featured
Cowboys, Cardinals link arms amid anthem protests
U.S.
Cowboys, Cardinals link arms amid anthem protests
Puerto Rico evacuates area near crumbling dam, asks for aid
PUERTO RICO
Puerto Rico evacuates area near crumbling dam, asks for aid
Facebook's about-face is only partial victory
Breakingviews
Facebook's about-face is only partial victory
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Cyclical Consumer Goods
January 28, 2014 / 6:15 AM / 4 years ago

Seoul shares end higher as auto, telecom firms support

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

SEOUL, Jan 28 (Reuters) - Seoul shares ended higher on Tuesday, off a five-month closing low the previous day, buoyed by strength in the auto and telecoms sectors ahead of the U.S. Federal Reserve’s two-day policy meeting this week.

The Korea Composite Stock Price Index (KOSPI) closed up 0.3 percent at 1,916.93 points, recouping some of the 1.6 percent slide of the previous session.

Despite the persistent sell-off by foreigners, who sold a net 314.7 billion Korean won ($290.4 million) worth of KOSPI shares on Tuesday, institutional and retail investors underpinned the index by net purchasing a combined 302.1 billion won.

Automaker Hyundai Motor Co rose 3.1 percent on the back of a stabilising won currency, while its affiliate Hyundai Mobis Co Ltd added 3.6 percent following a strong October-December earnings report.

Telecoms added support, with SK Telecom Co Ltd and KT Corp advancing 3.7 percent and 4.5 percent, respectively.

$1 = 1083.7000 Korean won Reporting by Jungmin Jang; Editing by Jacqueline Wong

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.