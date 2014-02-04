Seoul shares close at 5-1/2 mth low as foreigners dump stocks

SEOUL, Feb 4 (Reuters) - Seoul shares closed at their lowest level in 5-1/2 months on Tuesday as worse-than-expected U.S. factory growth weighed on sentiment, overlapping with emerging market woes to prompt a massive outflow of foreign capital.

The Korea Composite Stock Price Index (KOSPI) closed down 1.7 percent at 1,886.85 points, its lowest close since Aug. 28.

Offshore investors sold a net 663.4 billion won ($611.7 million) worth of KOSPI shares, the biggest daily net sell-off since June 21.

Market heavyweights SK Hynix Inc and Shinhan Financial Group Co Ltd were among 635 shares in red, dipping 3.8 percent and 3.1 percent, respectively.

Reflecting the soured sentiment, the KOSPI Volatility Index jumped 11.5 percent to 17.71, its highest level since July 2013. ($1 = 1084.5500 Korean won) (Reporting by Jungmin Jang; Editing by Eric Meijer)