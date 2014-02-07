FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Seoul shares edge up on U.S. labour data, foreign demand
#Financials
February 7, 2014 / 6:17 AM / 4 years ago

Seoul shares edge up on U.S. labour data, foreign demand

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

SEOUL, Feb 7 (Reuters) - Seoul shares closed up for a third-straight session on Friday after lower-than-expected U.S. initial jobless claims figures spurred capital inflows while investors awaited U.S. non-farm payrolls data.

The Korea Composite Stock Price Index (KOSPI) closed up 0.8 percent at 1,922.50 points, but finished the week almost 1 percent lower.

Foreigners purchased a net 159.4 billion won ($147.7 million), repositioning as net buyers for the first time in five sessions.

October-December quarter earnings results sharply differentiated daily performance. SK Chemicals Co Ltd jumped 9.3 percent following an upbeat earnings report while GS Engineering & Construction Corp plummeted by its daily limit of 15 percent after announcing worse-than-expected earnings.

$1 = 1079.0000 Korean won Reporting by Jungmin Jang; Editing by Jacqueline Wong

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
