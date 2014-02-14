FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Seoul shares rise 0.7 percent, improved appetite lifts heavyweights
February 14, 2014 / 6:21 AM / 4 years ago

Seoul shares rise 0.7 percent, improved appetite lifts heavyweights

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

SEOUL, Feb 14 (Reuters) - Seoul shares rose to their highest close this month on Friday, as improved risk sentiment encouraged investors to pick up heavyweights such as Hyundai Motor.

The Korea Composite Stock Price Index (KOSPI) ended up 0.7 percent at 1,940.28 points, its highest close since Jan. 29. The main index rose 0.9 percent this week, nearly recovering all of the previous week’s 1 percent fall.

Turnover was lower than usual with 3.158 trillion won ($3 billion) compared to a five-day average of 3.552 trillion won. Stocks that advanced outnumbered losers by almost 2 to 1.

Automaker Hyundai Motor Co, which shed a combined 3 percent the three previous days, added 2.4 percent. State-run energy company Korea Gas Corp jumped 4.7 percent on an upbeat October-December quarter earnings report. ($1 = 1066.3000 Korean won) (Reporting by Jungmin Jang; Editing by Richard Borsuk)

