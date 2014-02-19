Seoul shares slip on foreign selling, Fed minutes awaited

(For the midday report, please click )

SEOUL, Feb 19 (Reuters) - Seoul shares sagged on Wednesday as foreigners unloaded local stocks in the wake of weak U.S. economic data, while other investors awaited the release of the U.S. Federal Reserve’s January policy meeting minutes.

The Korea Composite Stock Price Index (KOSPI) closed down 0.2 percent at 1,942.93 points. Foreigners were net sellers of 64.6 billion won ($60.62 million) worth of South Korean stocks.

Most sectors were losers, with electronics and transportation performing the worst in the session. Samsung Electronics was down 0.4 percent, while Hyundai Motor Co fell 1.7 percent.