FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
S.Korea shares rally on upbeat U.S. factory data, foreign buying
Sections
Featured
NFL rallies around protesting players
U.S.
NFL rallies around protesting players
Merkel hangs on to power but bleeds support to surging far right
World
Merkel hangs on to power but bleeds support to surging far right
The fate of trillions of dollars rests on 30 minutes with the Fed
Reuters Backstory
The fate of trillions of dollars rests on 30 minutes with the Fed
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Financials
February 21, 2014 / 6:11 AM / 4 years ago

S.Korea shares rally on upbeat U.S. factory data, foreign buying

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(For the midday report, please click )

SEOUL, Feb 21 (Reuters) - South Korean shares rebounded on Friday after two days of losses as foreigners snapped up local stocks after a survey showed brisk U.S. factory activity, while Samsung Electronics gained ahead of its latest smartphone launch.

The Korea Composite Stock Price Index (KOSPI) closed up 1.4 percent at 1,957.83 points. It was the Kospi’s biggest daily rise since Nov. 15.

For the week, it rose 0.9 percent, marking its second straight week of gains.

Foreigners were net buyers of 327.7 billion won ($305.63 million) worth of South Korean stocks on Friday, after three days of net selling.

Samsung Electronics Co Ltd finished up 3.4 percent ahead of the unveiling on Monday of its latest smartphone, the Galaxy S5. ($1 = 1072.2000 Korean won) (Reporting by Christine Kim; Editing by Kim Coghill)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.