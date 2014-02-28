FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Seoul shares nearly flat, as institutions sell and foreigners buy
February 28, 2014

Seoul shares nearly flat, as institutions sell and foreigners buy

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

SEOUL, Feb 28 (Reuters) - Seoul shares finished little changed on Friday after being trapped in a tug-of-war by institutions seeking profit and foreigners being net buyers for a sixth straight session.

The Korea Composite Stock Price Index (KOSPI) closed up 0.1 percent at 1,979.99 points on Friday. For the week, the index rose 1.1 percent, producing its third straight weekly gain.

Foreign investors bought a net 180.4 billion won ($168.78 million) worth of South Korean shares, while institutions were net sellers of 192.1 billion won worth. ($1 = 1068.8500 Korean won) (Reporting by Christine Kim; Editing by Richard Borsuk)

