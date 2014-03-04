FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Seoul shares slip to 1-week low as Ukraine crisis spooks investors
March 4, 2014 / 6:11 AM / 4 years ago

Seoul shares slip to 1-week low as Ukraine crisis spooks investors

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

SEOUL, March 4 (Reuters) - Seoul shares fell to their lowest level in more than a week on Tuesday, on selling by foreigners and institutions amid an escalation in tensions between Ukraine and Russia.

The Korea Composite Stock Price Index (KOSPI) closed down 0.5 percent at 1,954.10 points on Tuesday, marking its lowest closing level since Feb. 24.

Foreign investors sold a net 146.2 billion won ($136.62 million) worth of Kospi shares, and institutions offloaded stocks totaling 42.7 billion won.

Hyundai Motor Co finished down 1.6 percent after the unveiling of the latest revamped design of its key model, the Sonata. ($1 = 1070.1500 Korean won) (Reporting by Christine Kim; Editing by Shri Navaratnam)

