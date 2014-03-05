FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Seoul shares recover on China growth target, easing Ukraine fears
Sections
Featured
Merkel hangs on to power but bleeds support to surging far right
World
Merkel hangs on to power but bleeds support to surging far right
Survivalists stock up as disasters roil the planet
U.S.
Survivalists stock up as disasters roil the planet
Commentary: Don’t blame populism for Brexit mayhem
Brexit
Commentary: Don’t blame populism for Brexit mayhem
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Financials
March 5, 2014 / 6:06 AM / 4 years ago

Seoul shares recover on China growth target, easing Ukraine fears

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(For the midday report, please click )

SEOUL, March 5 (Reuters) - Seoul shares posted their biggest daily gain in nearly two weeks on Wednesday as fears of a military clash in Ukraine eased and as China maintained a 7.5 percent economic growth target for this year.

The Korea Composite Stock Price Index (KOSPI) closed up 0.9 percent at 1,971.24 points after two days of losses, marking the biggest daily gain since Feb. 21.

Foreign investors turned net buyers, purchasing 15 billion won ($14 million) worth of South Korean stocks after two days of selling. ($1 = 1073.4500 Korean won) (Reporting by Christine Kim; Editing by Chris Gallagher)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.