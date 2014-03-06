FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Seoul shares edge higher ahead of ECB policy meeting
#Financials
March 6, 2014 / 6:11 AM / 4 years ago

Seoul shares edge higher ahead of ECB policy meeting

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

SEOUL, March 6 (Reuters) - Seoul shares finished slightly higher on Thursday as many investors stayed on the sidelines awaiting an European Central Bank’s policy decision later in the day and watching developments in Ukraine.

The Korea Composite Stock Price Index (KOSPI) was up 0.2 percent at 1,975.62 points.

Foreigners were net buyers for a second straight session, purchasing 80.8 billion won ($75.45 million) worth of South Korean stocks, propping up the bourse. ($1 = 1070.9500 Korean won) (Reporting by Christine Kim; Editing by Richard Borsuk)

