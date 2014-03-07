Seoul shares end flat as investors await U.S. jobs data

SEOUL, March 7 (Reuters) - Seoul shares ended nearly unchanged on Friday, giving up initial gains as investors tread cautiously ahead of the U.S. nonfarm payroll data due later in the day and an absence of other cues.

The Korea Composite Stock Price Index (KOSPI) closed down 0.1 percent at 1,974.68 points. The index ended the week 0.3 percent lower, snapping a three-week winning streak.

Foreigners were net buyers for a third straight session, purchasing 21.3 billion won ($20.02 million)of local stocks on Friday. ($1 = 1064.1500 Korean won) (Reporting by Se Young Lee; Editing by Richard Borsuk)