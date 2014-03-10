Seoul shares fall most since early Feb on China data, Ukraine woes

(For the midday report, please click )

SEOUL, March 10 (Reuters) - Seoul shares suffered their biggest daily slide in more than a month on Monday, as investors dumped riskier assets on unexpected weakness in China’s trade data and on rising tensions in Ukraine.

The Korea Composite Stock Price Index (KOSPI) closed down 1 percent at 1,954.43 points on Monday, marking the index’s biggest daily loss since Feb. 4.

Net sales by institutions weighed heavily on the index as they dumped 275.0 billion won ($259.27 million) worth of local stocks on Monday. Foreign net sales totaled 32.6 billion won.

Market heavyweights Samsung Electronics and Posco slid 1.4 percent and 2.0 percent, respectively. ($1 = 1060.6500 Korean won) (Reporting by Christine Kim; Editing by Shri Navaratnam)