Seoul shares inch up on bargain bids, institutions weigh
March 11, 2014 / 6:11 AM / 4 years ago

Seoul shares inch up on bargain bids, institutions weigh

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

SEOUL, March 11 (Reuters) - Seoul shares rose on Tuesday as retail investors hunted for bargains after a recent decline sparked by worries over a slowdown in China’s economy, while institutions and foreigners sold local stocks.

The Korea Composite Stock Price Index (KOSPI) closed up 0.5 percent at 1,963.87 points on Tuesday.

Retail investors bought a net 105.8 billion won ($99.20 million) worth of Kospi shares, while foreigners and institutions sold a net 37.1 billion won and 83.2 billion won worth. ($1 = 1066.5000 Korean Won) (Reporting by Christine Kim; Editing by Richard Pullin)

