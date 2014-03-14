FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
S.Korea shares at 5-week low as investors fret over China's growth
March 14, 2014 / 6:12 AM / 4 years ago

S.Korea shares at 5-week low as investors fret over China's growth

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

SEOUL, March 14 (Reuters) - South Korean shares fell to their lowest in five weeks on Friday as soft economic data heightened investor’s fears that China’s economy may be slowing more than expected, while tensions in Ukraine kept them on edge.

The Korea Composite Stock Price Index (KOSPI) closed down 0.7 percent at 1,919.98 points on Friday. It finished just above its intraday low of 1,913.64 points, the Kospi’s lowest since Feb 7.

On a weekly basis, Seoul shares fell 2.8 percent, suffering losses for a second straight week.

Foreign investors sold a net 474.2 billion won ($443.57 million) worth of South Korea shares, while institutions and retailers were net buyers, lending support. ($1 = 1069.0500 Korean Won) (Reporting by Christine Kim; Editing by Kim Coghill)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
