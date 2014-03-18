FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Seoul shares post biggest daily pct gain in nearly 2 weeks
March 18, 2014 / 6:11 AM / 4 years ago

Seoul shares post biggest daily pct gain in nearly 2 weeks

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

SEOUL, March 18 (Reuters) - Seoul shares ended higher on Tuesday, posting the biggest daily percentage gain in nearly two weeks as reduced threat of immediate military conflict in Ukraine encouraged bargain hunting among investors.

The Korea Composite Stock Price Index (KOSPI) closed up 0.7 percent at 1,940.21 points, marking the biggest daily percentage rise since March 5 as well as its second consecutive session of gains.

Foreigners sold 145.5 billion won ($136.31 million) worth of local stocks on Tuesday, marking the seventh consecutive session of outflows. ($1 = 1067.4000 Korean Won) (Reporting by Se Young Lee; Editing by Michael Perry)

