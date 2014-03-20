Seoul shares at 6-wk closing low on Fed rate outlook jitters

SEOUL, March 20 (Reuters) - Seoul shares fell to their lowest closing level in six weeks on Thursday after Federal Reserve Chair Janet Yellen spoke of a possible earlier-than-expected U.S. rate hike.

The Korea Composite Stock Price Index (KOSPI) ended down 0.9 percent at 1,919.52 points, its weakest close since Feb. 6.

Foreign investors offloaded a net 215.6 billion won ($201.4 million) of KOSPI shares, becoming net-sellers for a ninth consecutive session.

Large-cap stocks led the broader market’s slide, with crude oil refiner SK Innovation Co Ltd down 6 percent and shipbuilder Hyundai Mipo Dockyard Co Ltd off 5.1 percent.