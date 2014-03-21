FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
S.Korea shares rebound, post 1st weekly gain in March
March 21, 2014 / 6:10 AM / 4 years ago

S.Korea shares rebound, post 1st weekly gain in March

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

SEOUL, March 21 (Reuters) - South Korean shares tracked Wall Street higher on Friday, finishing the week on a strong note as firm U.S. economic indicators prompted bargain hunters to shrug off concerns over Federal Reserve policy.

The Korea Composite Stock Price Index (KOSPI) closed up 0.8 percent at 1,934.94 points, erasing most of Thursday’s 0.9 percent fall.

On a weekly basis, the index has recorded its first gain in March by rising 0.8 percent.

Foreign investors net sold 66 billion won ($61.3 million) worth of KOSPI shares, positioning as net-sellers for a tenth straight session.

Noticeable names were on the gaining side, with DRAM memorychip maker SK Hynix Inc advancing 4.7 percent while Hyundai Motor Co gained 2.2 percent. ($1 = 1076.2000 Korean Won) (Reporting by Jungmin Jang; Editing by x)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
