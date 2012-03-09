FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Seoul shares climb at open, shipbuilders lead
#Credit Markets
March 9, 2012 / 12:16 AM / in 6 years

Seoul shares climb at open, shipbuilders lead

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

SEOUL, March 9 (Reuters) - Seoul shares opened higher on Friday, lifted by a rally in global equities after Greece secured overwhelming acceptance of a debt swap deal with private creditors, easing concerns of a default.

Shipbuilders led gains, with Daewoo Shipbuilding & Marine Engineering gaining 2.29 percent after the company announced late on Thursday it had won a $2 billion vessel contract.

The Korea Composite Stock Price Index (KOSPI) was up 0.89 percent at 2,018.62 points as of 0002 GMT. (Reporting by Joonhee Yu; Editing by Yoo Choonsik)

