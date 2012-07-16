Seoul shares flat as investors await Bernanke outlook

* Shinwon jumps 15 pct after report of luxury brand acquisition * SK Gas up nearly 5 pct on media reports of LPG market entry By Joonhee Yu SEOUL, July 16 (Reuters) - Seoul shares were trading nearly flat on Monday morning as investors stood by and awaited more clues from the U.S. Federal Reserve on its stance over additional stimulus measures. The Korea Composite Stock Price Index (KOSPI) was up 0.05 percent at 1,813.86 points as of 0245 GMT. Fed Chairman Ben Bernanke is expected to reiterate the bank's stance that it will take easing action only if economic conditions deteriorate further. He is due to address Congress on Tuesday and Wednesday. Although worsening global economic conditions are painting a bleak picture on the raft of U.S. corporate earnings due this week and pressuring risk sentiment, analysts say much of the negative expectations have been priced in. "The market's next focus is on Bernanke and investors will be combing through a slew of earnings in the meantime, but forecasts have already been notched down several times in the run-up, so there won't be any big disappointments barring a significant shortfall," said Lee Seung-wook, an analyst at Kiwoom Securities. Hyundai Heavy Industries fell 2.9 percent, extending losses to a seventh day after local brokerage house Woori Investment & Securities cut its forecast for the world's leading shipyard, citing a sharp downturn in its oil refining subsidiary, Hyundai Oilbank. Shares in Shinwon Corp jumped by the daily ceiling of 15 percent after local media said the South Korean fashion retailer had acquired Romeo Santamaria, a luxury Italian leather brand. SK Gas Ltd rose 4.8 percent following media reports that it was entering the market for liquefied petroleum gas products, citing company officials. (Reporting by Joonhee Yu; Editing by Matt Driskill)