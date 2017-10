SEOUL, July 16 (Reuters) - Seoul shares extended gains on Monday on eased worries of a sharper decline in China’s economy, but gains were capped as investors awaited further cues from a slew of U.S. and domestic corporate earnings and policy hints from the Federal Reserve.

The Korea Composite Stock Price Index (KOSPI) rose 0.27 percent to close at 1,817.79 points. (Reporting by Joonhee Yu; Editing by Ron Popeski)