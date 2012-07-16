Seoul shares rise on China hopes; eyes on Bernanke, earnings

By Joonhee Yu SEOUL, July 16 (Reuters) - Seoul shares rose again on Monday as worries about Chinese growth further eased, but gains were capped as investors awaited cues from U.S. and domestic corporate earnings and policy hints from the Federal Reserve. The Korea Composite Stock Price Index (KOSPI) rose 0.27 percent to close at 1,817.79 points. On Friday, when China said its second-quarter growth was 7.6 percent, the Kospi rose 1.5 pct. Over the weekend, Premier Wen Jiabao pledged to stabilise the economy and step up efforts in the second-half to increase policy effectiveness. -- which aided Monday's gain. On Tuesday and Wednesday, Fed Chairman Ben Bernanke will deliver his semi-annual testimony to the U.S. Congress on the state of economy, where he is expected to reiterate the bank's recent stance that it will undertake more aggressive stimulus only if there are signs of further slowdown. Although worsening global economic conditions are foreshadowing a lackluster earnings season and pressuring risk sentiment, analysts say much of the negative expectations have been priced in. "The earnings bar has gradually fallen to the point that chances of a negative shock are remote while leaving a very low hurdle to clear for positive surprises," said Bae Sung-yung, an analyst at Hyundai Securities. Battered petrochemical shares outperformed on bargain hunting, with SK Chemicals soaring 4 percent while LG Chem rose 1.7 percent. Blue-chips, which were subject to sharp pullbacks on foreign selling much of last week, extended gains from Friday. Index heavyweights Samsung Electronics and Hyundai Motor each rose 1.1 percent. SK Gas Ltd soared 6.3 percent following media reports that it was entering the market for liquefied petroleum gas products, citing company officials. Hyundai Heavy Industries fell 2.9 percent, extending losses to a seventh day after local brokerage house Woori Investment & Securities cut its forecast for the world's leading shipyard, citing a sharp downturn in its oil refining subsidiary, Hyundai Oilbank. Trading was choppy, with 2.95 trillion won ($2.6 billion) of shares exchanging hands on the main bourse, the thinnest daily volume in three weeks. Move on day +0.27 percent 12-month high 2,192.83 8 July 2011 12-month low 1,644.11 26 Sept 2011 Change on yr -0.43 percent All-time high 2,231.47 27 April 2011 All-time low 93.10 6 January 1981 ($1 = 1150.3000 Korean won) (Editing by Richard Borsuk)