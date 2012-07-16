Seoul shares seen on holding pattern, eyes on Bernanke

SEOUL, July 17 (Reuters) - Seoul shares are seen meandering in a narrow range on Tuesday as investors wait on the sidelines for further hints of policy easing from the U.S. Federal Reserve. Fed Chairman Ben Bernanke will deliver his semi-annual testimony to the U.S. Congress on the state of the economy beginning later on Tuesday, with investors hoping to see a clearer picture of the Fed's monetary policy stance. U.S. retail sales fell 0.5 percent in June, the third straight month of decline, a sign that the economic recovery is flagging and feeding hopes that the Fed will be prompted to undertake more stimulus action. The Korea Composite Stock Price Index (KOSPI) rose 0.27 percent to close at 1,817.79 points on Monday. ------------------MARKET SNAPSHOT @ 22:07 GMT------------------- INSTRUMENT LAST PCT CHG NET CHG S&P 500 1,353.64 -0.23% -3.140 USD/JPY 78.85 -0.01% -0.010 10-YR US TSY YLD 1.471 -- 0.000 SPOT GOLD $1,588.69 -0.07% -1.100 US CRUDE $88.14 -0.33% -0.290 DOW JONES 12727.21 -0.39% -49.88 ASIA ADRS 114.65 -0.55% -0.63 ---------------------------------------------------------------- S&P 500 falls for seventh day in eight >Bond yields match lows as data spurs bets on Fed >Dollar pressured on rising speculation of US easing >Oil higher on stimulus hopes, Iran tensions ---STOCKS TO WATCH--- **HYUNDAI MOTOR ** The main union at South Korea's Hyundai Motor said it will resume wage talks with management mid-week and stage another partial strike on Friday, signalling protracted labor tension at the world's fifth-biggest carmaker and affiliate Kia Motors. **HYUNDAI HEAVY INDUSTRIES ** South Korean shipbuilder Hyundai Heavy Industries said on Monday it has decided to sell a 746.4 billion Korean won ($648.87 million) stake in automaker Hyundai Motor to improve its financial health. **POSCO ** POSCO, the world's fourth-biggest steelmaker, expects its earnings to deteriorate in the second half of this year and believes that any possible Chinese stimulus policies will not be much help in reviving the struggling steel sector, a top executive told Reuters. **KB FINANCIAL GROUP ** KB Financial Group Inc submitted a main bid for ING Groep's South Korean insurance business, the local Maeil Business Newspaper reported Monday. (Reporting by Joonhee Yu; Editing by Paul Tait)