Seoul shares open lower, Hyundai Motor falls after stake sale
#Financials
July 17, 2012 / 12:16 AM / 5 years ago

Seoul shares open lower, Hyundai Motor falls after stake sale

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

SEOUL, July 17 (Reuters) - Seoul shares fell more than 0.5 percent near the opening bell on Tuesday, hovering just above the key psychological threshold of 1,800 points with investors waiting for fresh clues on possible additional stimulus measures by the U.S. Federal Reserve.

Hyundai Motor shares slumped 3.3 percent after Hyundai Heavy Industries said on Monday that it has decided to sell a $649 million stake in the automaker.

Hyundai Heavy shares edged 0.2 percent lower.

The Korea Composite Stock Price Index (KOSPI) was down 0.65 percent at 1,805.93 points as of 0003 GMT. (Reporting by Joonhee Yu; Editing by Edmund Klamann)

