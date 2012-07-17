Seoul shares reverse losses to edge higher, refiners outperform

* Program arbitrage trading lift shares out of the red * Bargain hunters help oil refiners outperform * Data, IMF cut boosts easing hopes ahead of Bernanke speech * Hyundai Motor falls 2.2 pct after $614 mln block deal * OCI tumbles 4.3 pct on report China anti-dumping probe By Joonhee Yu SEOUL, July 17 (Reuters) - Seoul shares reversed early losses to edge higher on Tuesday, lifted by program trading as widening spread margins prompted hedgers to settle their futures contract and pick up undervalued, over-the-counter stocks. The Korea Composite Stock Price Index (KOSPI) was up 0.55 percent at 1,827.84 points as of 0310 GMT, rebounding after falling as much as 0.86 percent earlier in the session. "Investors found arbitrage opportunities after the early fall, and institutional buying provided an extra boost," said Park Suk-hyun, an analyst at KTB Securities. A net 133.3 billion won ($116.2 million) worth of shares were bought through arbitrage transactions, while institutional investors bought a net 229.3 billion won worth on the spot market. Battered crude oil refiners outperformed, with SK Innovation climbing 3.5 percent while GS Holdings rose 2.6 percent, as bargain hunters scoured one of the worst performing sectors so far this year. Shares in Hyundai Motor, fell 2.2 percent on Tuesday morning after Hyundai Heavy Industries completed a $614-million stake sale in the automaker to shore up its liquidity holdings. OCI Corp, South Korea's largest polysilicon maker, slumped 4.0 percent after local media reports said China had initiated an anti-dumping probe on the company. Sentiment is on the upswing due to hopes that the U.S. Federal Reserve will opt to take additional stimulus measures to bolster a flagging economy. The International Monetary Fund slashed itd global growth forecast on Monday, and a weak U.S. retail sales report reinforced the case for further stimulus. Market participants will focus on Fed Chairman Ben Bernankes for fresh clues on more easing, when he delivers his semi-annual congressional testimony on Tuesday and Wednesday on the state of the U.S. economy. ($1 = 1146.9500 Korean won) (Reporting by Joonhee Yu; Editing by Simon Cameron-Moore)