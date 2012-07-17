FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
S.Korean shares edge higher, await Bernanke comments
July 17, 2012 / 6:17 AM / 5 years ago

S.Korean shares edge higher, await Bernanke comments

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

SEOUL, July 17 (Reuters) - Seoul shares edged higher on Tuesday after reversing earlier losses, lifted by program trading as widening spread margins prompted hedgers to settle their futures contracts and pick up undervalued, over-the-counter stocks.

The market’s next focus will be on Federal Reserve Chairman Ben Bernanke when he delivers his semi-annual congressional testimony later on Tuesday, where investors hope to find fresh clues on the Fed’s monetary policy stance.

The Korea Composite Stock Price Index (KOSPI) rose 0.2 percent to close at 1,821.96 points. (Reporting by Joonhee Yu; Editing by Kim Coghill)

