#Financials
July 17, 2012 / 11:36 PM / 5 years ago

Seoul shares seen lacking momentum after Bernanke

Reuters Staff

3 Min Read

SEOUL, July 18 (Reuters) - Seoul shares are expected to
tread water on Wednesday, after U.S. Federal Reserve Chairman
Ben Bernanke offered a gloomy outlook for the economy but
provided few clues as to whether the central bank was moving
closer to another round of easing.
    Bernanke said policymakers would consider a range of tools
to further stimulate growth if it became clear the labor market
was not improving or if deflation risks mounted. 
    U.S. stocks rose overnight after Coca-Cola and
Goldman Sachs joined the growing roster of S&P companies
to beat profit forecasts, although many analysts' forecasts had
already been lowered.
    "Easing hopes are still alive and earnings have managed to
clear a low bar, but it's going to take much more than that to
get any momentum going in this market," said Kim Hak-gyun, an
analyst at Daewoo Securities.
    On Tuesday, the Korea Composite Stock Price Index (KOSPI)
 rose 0.2 percent to close at 1,821.96 points.

------------------MARKET SNAPSHOT @21:56 GMT--------------------
                  INSTRUMENT    LAST   PCT CHG   NET CHG    
S&P 500                1,363.67    0.74%    10.030    
USD/JPY                   79.07    0.04%     0.030    
10-YR US TSY YLD     1.508     --       0.037    
SPOT GOLD             $1,580.58   -0.15%    -2.310    
US CRUDE                 $89.18   -0.04%    -0.040    
DOW JONES              12805.54    0.62%     78.33    
ASIA ADRS               114.89    0.21%      0.24    
----------------------------------------------------------------
>Coke, Goldman earnings good enough for Wall St     
>Yields rise as Bernanke mum on new Fed action      
>Dollar volatile; Bernanke vague on further easing  
>Oil up on Bernanke leaving stimulus door open      
    
---STOCKS TO WATCH---

**CHIPMAKERS**
 Intel Corp, the world's largest chipmaker, posted
second quarter earnings that were slightly below forecasts on
Tuesday as the computer industry wrestles with the flagging
global economy. Samsung Electronics, and SK Hynix
 are the world's two largest memory-chip makers.
    
**SAMSUNG ELECTRONICS CO LTD **
 Samsung Electronics Co has bought chipmaker CSR
Plc's mobile phone connectivity and location technology
for $310 million in a deal that strengthens the South Korean
company's smartphone platform and patent
portfolio. 
    
**WOONGJIN ENERGY CO LTD **
 According to local media reports, Woongjin Energy Co Ltd
 has canceled a long-term supply contract with ARISE
Technologies Corp due to the latter's insolvency. 
 

 (Reporting by Joonhee Yu; Editing by Edwina Gibbs)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
