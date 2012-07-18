Seoul shares dip after Bernanke, N.Korea announcement

* N.Korea’s announcement briefly spooks market

* Shipbuilders underperform on growth woes

* SK Hynix tumbles after Intel cuts growth forecast

By Joonhee Yu

SEOUL, July 18 (Reuters) - Seoul shares edged lower after U.S. Federal Reserve Chairman Ben Bernanke offered a gloomy outlook for the economy but provided few clues as to whether the central bank was moving closer to another round of easing.

South Korean financial markets were briefly rocked after North Korea’s state media said it would issue an “important report” at 0300 GMT, dragging the main bourse down more than 1 percent.

Shares eased back to earlier levels after state media reported that North Korean leader Kim Jong-un would be marshal of the country’s army.

The Korea Composite Stock Price Index (KOSPI) was down 0.66 percent at 1,809.86 points as of 0315 GMT.

Bernanke said policymakers would consider a range of tools to further stimulate growth if it became clear the labour market was not improving or if deflation risks mounted.

“With market confidence battered by one disappointing economic data after another, investors want more than just vague promises of action down the road,” said Han Bum-ho, an analyst at Shinhan Investment & Securities.

Cyclical stocks, most notably shipbuilders, fell on dented hopes of immediate measures to support growth from the Fed following Bernanke’s testimony.

Hyundai Heavy Industries slumped 3.1 percent while Samsung Heavy Industries fell 3.3 percent.

SK Hynix, the world’s No.2 computer memory chip maker, declined more than 4 percent on Wednesday after top chipmaker Intel Corp reduced its growth forecast, reinforcing fears that a wavering global economy is dampening personal computer sales.

Investors are keeping a busy eye on a slew of U.S. earnings this week, with Coca-Cola and Goldman Sachs joining the growing roster of S&P companies to beat profit forecasts, although expectations had been significantly lowered.

South Korea’s earnings season will be in full swing on Friday, beginning with POSCO, the world’s third-largest steelmaker. (Editing by Jacqueline Wong)