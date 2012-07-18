FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Seoul shares end lower as investors turn cautious
July 18, 2012 / 6:16 AM / in 5 years

Seoul shares end lower as investors turn cautious

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

SEOUL, July 18 (Reuters) - Seoul shares fell on Wednesday as investors went on the defensive ahead of U.S. Federal Reserve Chairman Ben Bernanke’s second day of congressional testimony, and after a surprise announcement by North Korea briefly spooked the market.

Shipyards underperformed, with Samsung Heavy Industries and Daewoo Shipbuilding & Marine Engineering both tumbling 4.9 percent.

The Korea Composite Stock Price Index (KOSPI) fell 1.48 percent to close at 1,794.91 points. (Reporting by Joonhee Yu; Editing by Jacqueline Wong)

