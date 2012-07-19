FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Seoul shares rebound, follow Wall St lead
July 19, 2012 / 12:11 AM / 5 years ago

Seoul shares rebound, follow Wall St lead

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

SEOUL, July 19 (Reuters) - Seoul shares rose early on Thursday, rebounding from sharp declines in the previous session to track an overnight Wall Street rally as solid U.S. corporate earnings lifted the benchmark S&P 500 index to a two-and-a-half month high.

Battered cyclicals recovered, led by crude oil refiners as SK Innovation climbed 3.5 percent, while S-Oil gained 2.5 percent.

The Korea Composite Stock Price Index (KOSPI) was up 1.45 percent at 1,820.91 points at 0001 GMT.

Reporting by Joonhee Yu; Editing by Joseph Radford

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
