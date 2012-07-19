Blue chips lift S.Korean stocks, but banks fall

* U.S. data, earnings drive gains in tech, auto exporters * Financials buck trend, fall on rate-fixing probe * Propylene price gains support petrochemical shares By Joonhee Yu SEOUL, July 19 (Reuters) - South Korean shares rebounded sharply on Thursday from losses in the previous session, with blue-chip technology and automobile exporters leading a broad market rally as positive housing data eased concerns about the cooling U.S. economy. Groundbreaking on new U.S. homes rose in June to its fastest pace in three years, a sign of much-needed relief amid a string of recent data hinting at a sluggish recovery in the world's largest economy. The Korea Composite Stock Price Index (KOSPI) rose 1.6 percent to close at 1,822.96 points, re-gaining the key psychological level of 1,800. "The U.S. is the most important export market for tech and auto firms, so they're going to be helped by any signs of a turnaround in slowing growth and thus better demand," said Ham Sung-sik, an analyst at Daishin Securities. Tech giant Samsung Electronics rallied 3.6 percent while Hyundai Motor climbed 3 percent. The benchmark KOSPI 200 index of core stocks was lifted 1.7 percent by the strong blue-chip performance, outpacing gains in the broader market. Dampening gains however, were declines in bank shares after South Korea's anti-trust agency launched a rate-fixing probe on the country's top banks, dragging the main board's banking sub-index down 1.9 percent to a 10-month closing low. Woori Finance Holdings slumped 4.1 percent and Hana Financial fell 2.6 percent. Rising propylene prices supported petrochemical shares, with Samsung Fine Chemical rallying 5.5 percent while SK Chemicals rose 2.8 percent. The broad market rally saw gains in 17 of the 19 industry group sub-indices tracked by the main bourse operator Korea Exchange, with the two exceptions being banks and telecoms, the latter being a classic defensive play. But analysts remained cautious on whether the rally can be sustained while underlying growth fears remain, with little support to lean on in the policy front after U.S. Federal Reserve Chairman Ben Bernanke opened the door to further supportive measure but remained coy over the specifics. South Korea's earnings season will enter full swing on Friday, beginning with results from POSCO, the world's third-largest steelmaker. Move on day +1.56 percent 12-month high 2,192.83 8 July 2011 12-month low 1,644.11 26 Sept 2011 Change on yr -0.15 percent All-time high 2,231.47 27 April 2011 All-time low 93.10 6 January 1981 (Reporting by Joonhee Yu; Editing by Kim Coghill)