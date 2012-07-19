FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Seoul shares likely to climb as U.S. earnings offset soft data
July 19, 2012 / 11:49 PM / in 5 years

Seoul shares likely to climb as U.S. earnings offset soft data

Reuters Staff

3 Min Read

SEOUL, July 20 (Reuters) - Seoul shares look likely to
extend gains on Friday, tracking global stocks as robust
corporate earnings offset weak U.S. economic data.
    The S&P 500 index rallied to a fresh 2-1/2 month peak on
Thursday on a strong full-year outlook from IBM, bullish
earnings from eBay and Qualcomm's expectations
for a strong December quarter. European equities hit four-month
highs also on strong corporate results.
    Weaker-than-expected readings on U.S. manufacturing, housing
and labour markets capped gains, however.
    Spain's financial troubles also weighed on sentiment.
Ten-year Spanish bond yields rose above the critical 7 percent
level widely viewed as unsustainable, stoking fears that Madrid
may eventually need a full-blown sovereign bailout.
    "Despite some of the bad news, there is still a little room
for more gains, especially if foreign investors start reverting
to buying as their recent activity has hinted they might do,"
said Lee Young-gon, an analyst at Hana Daetoo Securities.
    The Korea Composite Stock Price Index (KOSPI) rose
1.6 percent to close at 1,822.96 points on Thursday.
    
---------------MARKET SNAPSHOT @ 22:11 GMT-------------------
             INSTRUMENT           LAST      PCT CHG     NET CHG
S&P 500                1,376.51     0.27%        3.730
USD/JPY                   78.61     0.06%        0.050
10-YR US TSY YLD     1.511      --          0.000
SPOT GOLD             $1,581.75     0.03%        0.460
US CRUDE                 $92.16    -0.54%       -0.500
DOW JONES              12943.36     0.27%        34.66
ASIA ADRS               116.37     0.92%         1.06
-------------------------------------------------------------
>Technology earnings boost Wall Street            
>Bond prices fall, yields near record lows        
>Euro falls as Spain's bank woes, weak US data    
>Oil jumps on Middle East worries, economic hopes 
    
---STOCKS TO WATCH---
    
**KOREAN AIR **
South Korean flag carrier Korean Air has pleaded
guilty to involvement in an air cargo price-fixing cartel on
certain routes from Canada between April 2002 and February 2006,
Canada's competition watchdog said on Thursday. 

 (Reporting by Joonhee Yu; Editing by Joseph Radford)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
