Seoul shares likely to climb as U.S. earnings offset soft data

SEOUL, July 20 (Reuters) - Seoul shares look likely to extend gains on Friday, tracking global stocks as robust corporate earnings offset weak U.S. economic data. The S&P 500 index rallied to a fresh 2-1/2 month peak on Thursday on a strong full-year outlook from IBM, bullish earnings from eBay and Qualcomm's expectations for a strong December quarter. European equities hit four-month highs also on strong corporate results. Weaker-than-expected readings on U.S. manufacturing, housing and labour markets capped gains, however. Spain's financial troubles also weighed on sentiment. Ten-year Spanish bond yields rose above the critical 7 percent level widely viewed as unsustainable, stoking fears that Madrid may eventually need a full-blown sovereign bailout. "Despite some of the bad news, there is still a little room for more gains, especially if foreign investors start reverting to buying as their recent activity has hinted they might do," said Lee Young-gon, an analyst at Hana Daetoo Securities. The Korea Composite Stock Price Index (KOSPI) rose 1.6 percent to close at 1,822.96 points on Thursday. ---------------MARKET SNAPSHOT @ 22:11 GMT------------------- INSTRUMENT LAST PCT CHG NET CHG S&P 500 1,376.51 0.27% 3.730 USD/JPY 78.61 0.06% 0.050 10-YR US TSY YLD 1.511 -- 0.000 SPOT GOLD $1,581.75 0.03% 0.460 US CRUDE $92.16 -0.54% -0.500 DOW JONES 12943.36 0.27% 34.66 ASIA ADRS 116.37 0.92% 1.06 ------------------------------------------------------------- >Technology earnings boost Wall Street >Bond prices fall, yields near record lows >Euro falls as Spain's bank woes, weak US data >Oil jumps on Middle East worries, economic hopes ---STOCKS TO WATCH--- **KOREAN AIR ** South Korean flag carrier Korean Air has pleaded guilty to involvement in an air cargo price-fixing cartel on certain routes from Canada between April 2002 and February 2006, Canada's competition watchdog said on Thursday. (Reporting by Joonhee Yu; Editing by Joseph Radford)