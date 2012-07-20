FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Seoul shares flat near open, banks extend losses
July 20, 2012 / 12:16 AM / 5 years ago

Seoul shares flat near open, banks extend losses

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

SEOUL, July 20 (Reuters) - Seoul shares were trading almost level near market open on Friday, with robust U.S. corporate earnings offseting soft economic data and renewed signs of debt trouble in Spain.

Bank shares continued to post steep falls in the wake of a rate-fixing probe, with Shinhan Financial declining 2.5 percent while Hana Financial dipped 2 percent.

The Korea Composite Stock Price Index (KOSPI) ticked 0.02 percent at 1,823.39 points as of 0007 GMT. (Reporting by Joonhee Yu; Editing by Michael Perry)

