Seoul shares close flat, tech rally underpins market

* KOSPI closes up 0.5 pct for week * Tech shares follow Wall St rally after IBM, eBay results * Banks extend losses into 3rd day on probe, Spain woes By Joonhee Yu SEOUL, July 20 (Reuters) - South Korea's main bourse closed flat after a rangebound trading session on Friday, supported by a rally in tech stocks which tracked sharp overnight gains in their Wall Street peers. The Korea Composite Stock Price Index (KOPSI) ticked 0.03 points lower to close at 1,822.93 points for a gain of 0.5 percent for the week. "There is a widening view that the global economy has probably bottomed out in the second quarter and things will only get better until the end of the year, but the picture is clearing up at a snail's pace," said Kim Seung-han, an analyst at HI Investment & Securities. "Investors are not ready to make aggressive bets yet, but rather fortifying support near the 1,770-1,800 point level," Kim said. Large-cap technology shares outperformed after industry bellwether IBM raised its full-year outlook while eBay joined the growing roster of U.S. companies to post better-than-expected earnings, albeit on lowered forecasts. SK Hynix, the world's second-largest memory chip maker, jumped 4.2 percent to lead gains in the tech sector, further supported by bargain hunting after a near 5 percent drop on Wednesday which followed a reduced growth forecast by top chipmaker Intel Corp. Among other tech shares, LG Display climbed 2.6 percent while LG Electronics rose 1.4 percent. Market players fended off a slew of lackluster data on U.S. manufacturing, housing, and labor markets, on hopes that the Federal Reserve will soon step in to bolster the flagging economy, although Fed Chairman Ben Bernanke has remained coy over the specifics. Financials extended losses, as Shinhan Financial declined 1.4 percent while KB Financial shed 0.4 percent. Shares in South Korea's top banks have been pummeled in the two previous sessions after they came under investigation for suspected collusion on certificate of deposit rates, dragging the main board's banking sub-index to a 10-month closing low on Thursday. Banks also faced additional pressure from renewed debt fears in Spain, after the country's benchmark ten-year yields topped the 7 percent level seen as unsustainable, raising speculation that it might eventually need a full-fledged sovereign bailout. The spotlight is now on the domestic corporate earnings season, which gets into full-swing next week with industry giants such as Hyundai Motor and POSCO set to publish their second-quarter results. Move on day - 12-month high 2,192.83 8 July 2011 12-month low 1,644.11 26 Sept 2011 Change on yr -0.15 percent All-time high 2,231.47 27 April 2011 All-time low 93.10 6 January 1981 (Reporting by Joonhee Yu; Editing by Richard Pullin)