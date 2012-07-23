FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
July 23, 2012

Seoul shares fall more than 1.5 pct on Spain debt chills

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

SEOUL, July 23 (Reuters) - Seoul shares fell near the opening bell on Monday as investors were hit by renewed worries of a full-scale sovereign bailout in Spain, following a request for financial aid by the country’s debt-heavy Valencia region.

Early declines were led by large-cap technology shares, with Samsung Electronics shedding 2.4 percent while SK Hynix fell 2.8 percent.

The Korea Composite Stock Price Index (KOSPI) was down 1.48 percent at 1,795.97 points at 0001 GMT, drifting below the key psychological support line of 1,800 points. (Reporting by Joonhee Yu; Editing by Paul Tait)

