Seoul shares fall 2 pct on Spain bailout fears
July 23, 2012 / 2:23 AM / in 5 years

Seoul shares fall 2 pct on Spain bailout fears

Reuters Staff

3 Min Read

* KOSPI falls through key 1,800 pt chart level
    * OCI Corp falls 3.5 pct on China anti-dumping probe
    * Celltrion rare bright spot, up 2 pct on drug approval

    By Joonhee Yu
    SEOUL, July 23 (Reuters) - Seoul shares fell sharply on
Monday on renewed concerns about a full-scale sovereign bailout
in Spain, with bank shares and major exporters leading declines.
    The Korea Composite Stock Price Index (KOSPI) fell
2.07 percent at 1,785.2 points as of 0205 GMT, breaking below a
key psychological support line at 1,800 points.
    "The market is being worn down, with risk appetite already
stifled by dashed policy action hopes while more bad news from
Europe is dialing up the pressure," said Han Bum-ho, an analyst
at Shinhan Investment & Securities.
    Spain's debt costs hit a euro-era high after Valencia
requested Madrid's aid to shore up its finances on Friday, with
local media reporting that half a dozen other regional
governments were also ready to tap Spain's 18 billion euro
internal bailout mechanism.
    Renewed fears of global contagion from Spain's ailing public
finances weighed heavily on bank shares, as all four major South
Korean banks logged steep declines.
    Shinhan Financial slumped 3.5 percent while
Woori Finance Holdings fell 3.3 percent.
    Blue-chip exporters added to the woes with sharp losses
across the board as tech-giant Samsung Electronics 
retreated 2.7 percent while Hyundai Motor slid 2.9
percent.
    Customs data released by the South Korean government on
Saturday showed exports declining for the fourth time in six
months, hit by slumping demand from the impact of the protracted
euro zone debt crisis. 
    Among other shares, OCI Corp, South Korea's
largest polysilicon maker, fell 3.5 percent on Monday morning
after China's trade ministry said it will open an anti-dumping
probe into imported U.S. and South Korean solar panel raw
materials. 
   Celltrion Inc shares bucked the broader market
trend to climb 2.3 percent after saying its biosimilar antibody
"Remsima" was approved by South Korea's drug regulator.

 (Reporting by Joonhee Yu; Editing by Richard Pullin)

