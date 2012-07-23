Seoul shares hit 1-1/2 week low on Spain debt woes

SEOUL, July 23 (Reuters) - Seoul shares slumped to a one-and-a-half week closing low on Monday over worries of Spain’s ability to avoid a full-fledged sovereign bailout, after two indebted Spanish regions requested central government aid to shore up their finances.

Banks underperformed, as Shinhan Financial tumbled 4.1 percent and Woori Finance Holdings fell 3.3 percent.

The Korea Composite Stock Price Index (KOSPI) fell 1.84 percent to close at 1,789.45 points, below the key psychological support level of 1,800 points. (Reporting by Joonhee Yu; Editing by Ron Popeski)