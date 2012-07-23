FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Seoul shares seen extending falls on Spain bailout fears
Sections
Featured
Emerging market tech boom a headache for fund managers
Exchange-traded Funds
Emerging market tech boom a headache for fund managers
The Basque: Spain's effective, expensive antidote to secession
World
The Basque: Spain's effective, expensive antidote to secession
Former Iranian diplomat on what Trump needs to know about Iran
Commentary
Former Iranian diplomat on what Trump needs to know about Iran
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Financials
July 23, 2012 / 11:35 PM / 5 years ago

Seoul shares seen extending falls on Spain bailout fears

Reuters Staff

3 Min Read

SEOUL, July 24 (Reuters) - Seoul shares are expected on
Tuesday to extend their decline from the previous session, as
fears that Spain could be pushed into seeking a bailout continue
to sap investor appetite for risk.
    "The market is still in sell-off mode, but there are
bargains to be had after hefty losses (on Monday) ... and the
next support line is seen near the annual low at 1,780 points,"
said Lee Young-gon, an analyst at Hana Daetoo Securities.
    U.S. stocks fell for a second straight session on Monday but
ended well off the day's low, rebounding from an initial plunge
and stabilizing near the S&P 500's 50-day moving average.
    Still, investors will be taking aggressive bets off the
table after Spanish media reported up to half-a-dozen more
regions may follow Valencia in requesting central government
aid, pushing Spanish bond yields to a euro-era high of 7.5
percent, well above the 7 percent danger threshold.
    The Korea Composite Stock Price Index (KOSPI) 
dropped 1.84 percent to a one-and-a-half week closing low of
1,789.45 points on Monday.
    
-----------------MARKET SNAPSHOT @ 22:24 GMT--------------------
                 INSTRUMENT        LAST      PCT CHG    NET CHG
S&P 500                 1,350.52       -0.89%    -12.140
USD/JPY                    78.32       -0.05%     -0.040
10-YR US TSY YLD      1.438          --       0.000
SPOT GOLD              $1,576.04       -0.05%     -0.750
US CRUDE                  $87.99       -0.17%     -0.150
DOW JONES               12721.46       -0.79%    -101.11
ASIA ADRS                112.33       -1.59%      -1.82
----------------------------------------------------------------
>Pain in Spain hits Wall St                         
>Europe fears push US debt yields to new lows       
>Euro struggles on Spanish and Greece concerns      
>Oil falls, pressured by Spain, euro zone worries   
    
---STOCKS TO WATCH---
    
**HALLA CLIMATE CONTROL CORP **
    
South Korea's National Pension Service rejected an offer made by
U.S. auto parts supplier Visteon Corp to buy the 30
percent of car air conditioner maker Halla Climate Control Corp
 it does not already own, a spokesperson confirmed
Monday. 
    
**SAMSUNG ELECTRONICS CO LTD **
    
Apple Inc and Samsung Electronics Co began
the latest round of their long-running global patent war on
Monday as an Australian judge started hearing evidence for an
anticipated three-month long trial. 
    
**POSCO **
    
POSCO will on Tuesday publish second-quarter
earnings that are expected to have fallen to 1 trillion won
($872.1 million) from 1.5 trillion won a year
ago. 
($1 = 1146.6500 Korean won)

 (Reporting by Joonhee Yu; Editing by Joseph Radford)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.