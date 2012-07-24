FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Seoul shares open lower; Halla Climate Control tumbles
July 24, 2012 / 12:30 AM / in 5 years

Seoul shares open lower; Halla Climate Control tumbles

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

SEOUL, July 24 (Reuters) - Seoul shares opened lower on
Tuesday, poised to extend falls from the previous session as
fears that Spain could be forced into seeking a bailout continue
to sap risk appetites.
    Shares in Halla Climate Control Corp slumped
more than 7 percent after second-largest shareholder National
Pension Service (NPS) said on Monday it would not participate in
major shareholder Visteon Corp's $800 million tender
offer. 
    The Korea Composite Stock Price Index (KOSPI) was
down 0.17 percent at 1,786.34 points at 0001 GMT.

 (Reporting by Joonhee Yu; Editing by Paul Tait)

