Seoul shares edge up on China PMI, but Spain worries pressure
July 24, 2012 / 6:08 AM / 5 years ago

Seoul shares edge up on China PMI, but Spain worries pressure

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

SEOUL, July 24 (Reuters) - South Korean shares ended with slim gains after reversing earlier losses on Tuesday, relieved by an improvement in Chinese manufacturing data, although the market remained under pressure from concerns that Spain could be forced into seeking a full-fledged sovereign bailout.

The Korea Composite Stock Price Index (KOSPI) rose 0.25 percent to close at 1,793.93 points.

Telecoms outperformed, with SK Telecom jumping 6 percent, while KT Corp soared 5.1 percent. (Reporting by Joonhee Yu; Editing by Kim Coghill)

