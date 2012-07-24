FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Seoul shares reverse fall on China PMI; Spain fears persist
July 24, 2012 / 7:29 AM / 5 years ago

Seoul shares reverse fall on China PMI; Spain fears persist

Reuters Staff

3 Min Read

* China data, bargain-hunting curb losses near 2012 low
    * Halla falls 3 pct after $800 mln tender offer hits snag
    * SK Hynix up 2.2 pct on rival Toshiba's production cut

    By Joonhee Yu
    SEOUL, July 24 (Reuters) - Seoul shares reversed earlier
losses to close higher on Tuesday, relieved by an improvement in
Chinese manufacturing data, although the market remained under
pressure from concerns that Spain could be forced into seeking a
full-fledged sovereign bailout.
    The Korea Composite Stock Price Index (KOSPI) rose 0.25
percent to end at 1,793.93 points, having also found support
from bargain-hunting near this year's intraday low of 1,773.67
hit on July 13.
    "Spain worries have been priced in and a supportive barrier
may be forming near the 1,780 level, but the ceiling for any
attempts at a rebound has also been lowered by the muddled
picture in Europe," said Park Hyung-joong, an analyst at Meritz
Securities.
    With investors still clearly focused on downside risks, they
shied away from volatile, high-beta cyclicals and picked up
defensive plays, sparking a rally in telecom shares.
    SK Telecom, South Korea's largest mobile service
provider, jumped 6 percent while second-ranked KT Corp
 soared 5.1 percent.
    But growth-sensitive shares stayed weak, with builders
underperforming. GS Construction tumbled 4.1 percent
and Hyundai Engineering & Construction fell 3.7
percent.
    Halla Climate Control declined 3 percent after
the National Pension Service, its second-largest shareholder,
said on Monday it would not participate in major stakeholder
Visteon Corp's $800 million tender offer. 
    SK Hynix climbed 2.2 percent higher to
outperform its technology peers after Japanese rival Toshiba
 announced it would cut its memory-chip production by 30
percent at a key plant. 
    The HSBC flash China manufacturing purchasing managers index
rose to a five-month high in July, driven by a jump in the
output subindex and signs of improvement in new export orders,
offering some relief to the fragile market. 
    The Chinese data may only offer temporary refuge, however,
as surging Spanish debt costs and resurgent fears of a messy
default in Greece threaten to take Europe's three-year-old debt
crisis into a deeper quagmire.
    "Noise from Europe will persist barring any pre-emptive
action from the ECB while the ESM continues to face bureaucratic
delays that could take until September to be fully ratified,"
said SK Securities analyst Kim Young-joon, referring to the
European Stability Mechanism.
    
         Move on day                +0.25 percent          
         12-month high   2,192.83   8 July 2011                 
         12-month low    1,644.11   26 Sept 2011                
         Change on yr               -1.74 percent               
         All-time high   2,231.47   27 April 2011               
         All-time low       93.10   6 January 1981  

 (Reporting by Joonhee Yu; Editing by Chris Gallagher)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
