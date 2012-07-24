Seoul shares reverse fall on China PMI; Spain fears persist

* China data, bargain-hunting curb losses near 2012 low * Halla falls 3 pct after $800 mln tender offer hits snag * SK Hynix up 2.2 pct on rival Toshiba's production cut By Joonhee Yu SEOUL, July 24 (Reuters) - Seoul shares reversed earlier losses to close higher on Tuesday, relieved by an improvement in Chinese manufacturing data, although the market remained under pressure from concerns that Spain could be forced into seeking a full-fledged sovereign bailout. The Korea Composite Stock Price Index (KOSPI) rose 0.25 percent to end at 1,793.93 points, having also found support from bargain-hunting near this year's intraday low of 1,773.67 hit on July 13. "Spain worries have been priced in and a supportive barrier may be forming near the 1,780 level, but the ceiling for any attempts at a rebound has also been lowered by the muddled picture in Europe," said Park Hyung-joong, an analyst at Meritz Securities. With investors still clearly focused on downside risks, they shied away from volatile, high-beta cyclicals and picked up defensive plays, sparking a rally in telecom shares. SK Telecom, South Korea's largest mobile service provider, jumped 6 percent while second-ranked KT Corp soared 5.1 percent. But growth-sensitive shares stayed weak, with builders underperforming. GS Construction tumbled 4.1 percent and Hyundai Engineering & Construction fell 3.7 percent. Halla Climate Control declined 3 percent after the National Pension Service, its second-largest shareholder, said on Monday it would not participate in major stakeholder Visteon Corp's $800 million tender offer. SK Hynix climbed 2.2 percent higher to outperform its technology peers after Japanese rival Toshiba announced it would cut its memory-chip production by 30 percent at a key plant. The HSBC flash China manufacturing purchasing managers index rose to a five-month high in July, driven by a jump in the output subindex and signs of improvement in new export orders, offering some relief to the fragile market. The Chinese data may only offer temporary refuge, however, as surging Spanish debt costs and resurgent fears of a messy default in Greece threaten to take Europe's three-year-old debt crisis into a deeper quagmire. "Noise from Europe will persist barring any pre-emptive action from the ECB while the ESM continues to face bureaucratic delays that could take until September to be fully ratified," said SK Securities analyst Kim Young-joon, referring to the European Stability Mechanism. Move on day +0.25 percent 12-month high 2,192.83 8 July 2011 12-month low 1,644.11 26 Sept 2011 Change on yr -1.74 percent All-time high 2,231.47 27 April 2011 All-time low 93.10 6 January 1981 (Reporting by Joonhee Yu; Editing by Chris Gallagher)