FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Seoul shares seen lower on euro zone blues, U.S. earnings
Sections
Featured
Trump tax plan could fuel automation boom
Exchange-traded funds
Trump tax plan could fuel automation boom
A tale of two photos
Reuters Backstory
A tale of two photos
Pence leaves NFL game after players kneel
Pence leaves NFL game after players kneel
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Financials
July 24, 2012 / 11:44 PM / 5 years ago

Seoul shares seen lower on euro zone blues, U.S. earnings

Reuters Staff

3 Min Read

SEOUL, July 25 (Reuters) - Seoul shares are expected to fall
on Wednesday, hurt by signs of a worsening crisis in Europe and
disappointing earnings from key U.S. bellwethers, although
losses may be trimmed on bargain-hunting with the main index
approaching a 2012 low.
    The Korea Composite Stock Price Index (KOSPI) rose
0.25 percent to close at 1,793.93 points on Tuesday.
    More troubling signs emerged from the debt-embattled euro
zone, as Spain paid the second highest yields on short-term debt
in the euro era at an auction on Tuesday and EU officials said
Greece had little hope of meeting the terms of its bailout.
    U.S. stocks and futures declined after second-quarter
earnings by Apple Inc and United Parcel Service 
fell short of expectations.
    
-------------------MARKET SNAPSHOT @21:54 GMT----------------
                  INSTRUMENT    LAST   PCT CHG    NET CHG    
S&P 500                1,338.31    -0.9%    -12.210    
USD/JPY                   78.17      -0%      0.000    
10-YR US TSY YLD     1.391     --       -0.047    
SPOT GOLD             $1,579.94    0.01%      0.100    
US CRUDE                 $88.21   -0.33%     -0.290    
DOW JONES              12617.32   -0.82%    -104.14    
ASIA ADRS               111.74   -0.53%      -0.59    
-------------------------------------------------------------
>Wall St falls as Europe hits earnings; Apple falls 
>Yields hit record lows in safe-haven buying        
>Euro falls after German data, Moody's warning      
>Oil up on China data,but Europe concerns limit rise 
    
---STOCKS TO WATCH---
    
**SAMSUNG ELECTRONICS CO LTD 
    Corning Inc and Samsung Electronic Co Ltd
 signed a memorandum of understanding with the Wuxi
New District government in China to jointly build a $600 million
facility to make TFT-LCD glass used in laptops and LCD
monitors. 

**POSCO **
    POSCO, the world's fourth-biggest steelmaker,
reported a 29 percent fall in quarterly operating profit as
orders slowed and cheaper imports from China and Japan undercut
prices at home. 
    
**WOONGJIN COWAY CO LTD **
    Woongjin Holdings Co will create a joint venture
with a local private equity fund that will buy a 31 percent
stake in its water purifier maker unit, Woongjin Coway Co Ltd
.  

 (Reporting by Joonhee Yu; Editing by John Mair)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.