REFILE-Seoul shares close at 7-mth low as Spain fears weigh

SEOUL, July 25 (Reuters) - Seoul shares fell to a seven-month closing low on Wednesday, as worsening fears that Spain could be forced to seek a bailout and a slew of earnings shortfalls by U.S. blue chip firms heightened risk aversion.

Large-cap technology shares lagged, with LG Display tumbling 4.8 percent while LG Electronics fell 2.1 percent.

The Korea Composite Stock Price Index (KOSPI) fell 1.37 percent to close at 1,769.31 points. (Reporting by Joonhee Yu; Editing by Ed Lane)