FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
REFILE-Seoul shares close at 7-mth low as Spain fears weigh
Sections
Featured
Trump tax plan could fuel automation boom
Exchange-traded funds
Trump tax plan could fuel automation boom
A tale of two photos
Reuters Backstory
A tale of two photos
Pence leaves NFL game after players kneel
Pence leaves NFL game after players kneel
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Corrections News
July 25, 2012 / 6:23 AM / in 5 years

REFILE-Seoul shares close at 7-mth low as Spain fears weigh

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(Refiles to add dateline)

SEOUL, July 25 (Reuters) - Seoul shares fell to a seven-month closing low on Wednesday, as worsening fears that Spain could be forced to seek a bailout and a slew of earnings shortfalls by U.S. blue chip firms heightened risk aversion.

Large-cap technology shares lagged, with LG Display tumbling 4.8 percent while LG Electronics fell 2.1 percent.

The Korea Composite Stock Price Index (KOSPI) fell 1.37 percent to close at 1,769.31 points. (Reporting by Joonhee Yu; Editing by Ed Lane)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.